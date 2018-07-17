home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Soha’s daughter Inaaya receives a special gift from Mithali Raj

First published: July 17, 2018 11:37 AM IST | Updated: July 17, 2018 11:37 AM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Taimur Ali Khan makes our heart skip a beat but there are other star kids out there who are equally awesome. Take Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, his cousin sister, for instance. Daughter of Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya is one of the cutest munchkins from B-town. This little kid has a huge fan following on social media and her pictures often break the internet. And recently, she received a special gift from none other than India’s cricket captain, Mithali Raj.

Mithali sent Inaaya a small cricket bat and autographed it, along with the words, “To Inaaya, it’s never too early to start.” Elated mommy Soha took to Instagram to share her happiness. The 39-year-old thanked Mithali and called the bat a ‘very precious present.’ She also added that she can’t wait for Inaaya to grow into it.

Like father like daughter 😍happy father’s day !! #happyfathersday @khemster2

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Mithali replied to her, and cleared up her reasons for gifting Inaaya the bat. Mithali believes that Inaaya is bound to have some cricket in her blood. In case you need a refresher, Soha’s dad Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi was a cricketing legend and is often regarded as one of the most successful captains India ever had.

That’s definitely a gift to cherish forever!

 

