Sohum Shah: It feels overwhelming to hear that Tumbbad has reinvented horror genre Murtuza Nullwala November 01 2018, 6.09 pm

Sohum Shah, known for his performances in movies like Ship of Theseus and Talvar, is riding high with the critical acclaim he has received for his movie Tumbbad. Sohum has not only acted in the film, but he has also produced the movie. We recently met the actor-producer and spoke to him about his movie Tumbbad which even in its third week has received a reasonable number of screens and is doing a decent business at the box office.

Tumbbad is a horror film and people who have seen the movie can’t stop praising it. It is said that the Sohum Shah starrer has reinvented the horror genre in Bollywood. While interacting with us, Sohum shared how difficult it is to be a producer than an actor.

Apart from his movie, Sohum also spoke to us about the ongoing #MeToo movement that has taken the industry by storm. He stated that he is the father of a daughter and the movement is very important inorder to have a safe society.

