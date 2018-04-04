Son Chiriya: Bhumi Pednekar looks fierce in the upcoming dacoit drama

Bhumi Pednekar made her debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015, and has evolved as a performer since then. She has literally been the ‘real’ leading lady in all her movies so far, be it Dum Laga Ke Haisha or Toilet: Ek Prem Katha or Shubh Mangal Savdhan. Be it Akshay Kumar or Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi managed to steal the show with any co-star on screen. And now, the talented lady is ready to mesmerize us once again. Recently, Pednekar unveiled her look from the upcoming Abhishek Chaubey directorial, Son Chiriya. She took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to share a still from the sets of the film.

The film also stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana. Reportedly set in the backdrop of Chambal, Son Chiriya revolves around dacoits in the region during the 70s. Sushant, who essays the male lead in the movie had already unveiled his look on January 30. The actor pulled off the dacoit-like look beautifully by sporting unkempt hair, bushy moustache and beard.

“There is a lot of nervousness, especially working with Abhishek Chaubey. He is such an amazing director, and even my co-actors are such brilliant people from the industry. It is time to up my game and I think this nervousness is good. It's a good nervous energy," Bhumi had told IANS during an event last year.