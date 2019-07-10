Antara Kashyap July 10 2019, 11.11 pm July 10 2019, 11.11 pm

Rangoli Chandel is officially one of the most disliked people on Twitter now, at least all the replies under her tweets say so. The sister and manager of Kangana Ranaut is known from wreaking havoc on people who disagree or criticize Kangana Ranaut. Recently, she started a Twitter war with actor Taapsee Pannu, who praised the Judgementall Hai Kya trailer without tagging Kangana in her tweet. The whole mess got uglier when Anurag Kashyap, too, got involved. Rangoli again went on a Twitter rampage against entertainment journalists who wanted to boycott Judgementall Hai Kya promotions over a public spat between Kangana and a journalist.

Now, Rangoli is taking up the cause to support Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his misogynistic remarks on an interview with Anupama Chopra. In this process, she is also trashing the people who raised their voices against the ones who lashed out at the filmmaker. Rangoli accused 'fake feminazis' of showing 'selective outrage' to an 'outsider', while other films are also misogynistic. To this, Sona Mahapatra has blasted Rangoli Chandel, saying she was 'deranged' to use a term like 'fake feminazi'. Mahapatra, who has always been vocal about various issues took on Chandel by saying that a term like that has deeper connotations and shouldn't be used lightly. She also said that it doesn't make sense when the terms fake and feminazi are used together and accused Rangoli of not really knowing what to say. She then asked her to take a break and "find her bearings." OOPS!

Check out the tweet below:

‘Fake Feminazi = fake being opposite of genuine,Nazi being a cuss word.. means someone like you, whose not a feminist ? You need to demolish all such non ‘feminists’, you mean? Like yourself? ( P.S You are sounding deranged. Do yourself a favour,take a break, find your bearings) https://t.co/41BF7IUrQT — SONA (@sonamohapatra) July 10, 2019

Rangoli, who doesn't usually keep quiet when attacked, is yet to respond to this statement. It is a bit upsetting to see Chandel, who holds Kangana as the pioneer of women empowerment in India, support Sandeep Reddy Vanga whose film romanticises abuse, obsession, temper, and drug usage. Let's see how Rangoli reacts to this statement by Sona.