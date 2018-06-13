Sonakshi Sinha begins shooting for Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Kalank

Fans have been treated with frequent updates on Varun-Alia starrer Kalank. Post the news of Kriti Sanon shaking a leg with Varun in the film, the recent reports of Sonakshi Sinha joining the cast raised the excitement notches higher. And now, we have another update. The Dabangg actress has started shooting for the Karan Johar production on Tuesday. Furthermore, the actress will be donning an entirely different look in the film. Here’s what the sources have to reveal.

“While not much can be revealed about her role and her look, one can definitely expect Sonakshi to be seen donning an entirely different look altogether unlike any of her previous cinematic outings”, a source told the Indian express.

The shoot of the film is in full swing but the details about the characters have been kept under the wraps by the makers. However, there are also reports revealing Sonakshi Sinha’s character in the film. According to Peeping Moon, Sonakshi is all set to play actor Aditya Roy Kapur’s wife in the Abhishek Varman directed film. “Sonakshi has a short role in Kalank. She plays the role of a banjaran who falls in love with Aditya Roy Kapur. They get married but soon after she is killed in the partition,” revealed a source to the site.

The upcoming drama will see an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aditya Roy Kapur among others. The film is slated to release on April 18, 2019.