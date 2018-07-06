Sonakshi Sinha feels it is hazardous to workout with Katrina Kaif – watch video

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are currently busy with the Da-Bangg The Tour. The actresses are having a gala time with each other. They keep posting pictures and videos from the back stage and looks like they have become the BFFs. Recently, Sonakshi posted a video in which she is working out with Katrina as their trainer Reza trains them.

Well, Sonakshi is surely finding it difficult to workout with Katrina and Reza as in the caption she has written that working out with both of them is hazardous to health. This video of Katrina and Sonakshi working out will surely give you some fitness goals, and remind you of your gym buddy.

While actresses are known for giving each other cold shoulder and having cat fights, Sonakshi, Katrina, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah are surely proving everyone wrong. These four actresses are always friendly with each other. Maybe we can say thanks you to Salman Khan for getting them together.

Talking about Sonakshi and Katrina’s films, the former will next be seen in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi which is slated to release in August this year, and the latter’s next release will be Thugs Of Hindostan which hits the screens on Diwali this year. Apart from TOH, Katrina also has Zero, which re-unites her with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.