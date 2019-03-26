Sonakshi Sinha gets candid on being body shamed despite losing 30 kgs for her debut film Dabangg

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, who has been in the film fraternity for almost nine years now, has had her own share of struggles. Her journey from Dabangg to Kalank has not been a cakewalk. Despite giving her best to the movie business, during her debut days, the actress was constantly mocked for her physical appearance. Well, yes many actors in the showbiz get trolled on social media for their looks and heavyweight, there was a time when Sonakshi was also trolled for the same. Recently, Sonakshi spoke about body-shaming on Arbaaz Khan's talk show and shared her experience.

Over the years Sonakshi Sinha's body transformation has been an inspiration to many out there. Sonakshi worked rigorously on reducing her weight and now looks completely different from what she looked in her debut film. Sona made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg. On Arbaaz’s show, Sonakshi got candid and mentioned that she lost 30 KGs for her debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg, but yet people talked ill. Talking about the comments questioning her weight, she said, “When I did Dabangg (2010), you had seen me before that also and I was very very big, I was unhealthy, I was unfit and I lost 30 kgs to do your film and still people found words to say about me, about my shape, about how I looked.”

“I used to go in the defensive space. I had put in so much effort, I have reduced so much, they have not seen the half of it. They have not seen the effort that has gone in, they have not seen the blood, sweat, and tears that have gone in. And, still they are talking so, to hell with it, main jaisi hun vaisi rahungi, aapko dekhna hai aap dekho aap ko mat dekhna hai aap mat dekho,” she added.

