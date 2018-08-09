Sonakshi Sinha goes behind the mic again to recreate THIS iconic song

Apart from being contemporaries, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha have one more thing in common. All of them are have tried their hands at singing. While Alia (Samjhawan unplugged), Shraddha (Galliyan unplugged) and Parineeti’s (Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin) songs turned out to be chartbusters, Sonakshi’s tracks (Rajj Rajj Ke and Move Your Lakk) didn’t really get much attention. Yet, she is now all set to be behind the mic once more time.

According to a report in Mid-day, the actor-singer has now lent her voice for the recreated version of the song Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu for her upcoming movie Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. Yes, you guys read it right, get ready for one more ‘recreated version’. The iconic song featured the dancing legend Helen and was composed by OP Nayyar and sung by Geeta Dutt. This revised version of the song is composed by Sohail Sen, and will feature Sonakshi Sinha and Jassie Gill.

Talking about the song, Sonakshi said, “There is no better song than Chin Chin Chu, served with a Punjabi tadka, to rightfully capture the essence of our film. It's a double treat for me, as I am not only featuring in the song but also singing it.”

Her co-star Jassie Gill added, "On the set, Sonakshi and I used to bond over Punjabi music. At the time, I had no clue that I would be getting an opportunity to sing with her."

Well, we surely don’t know how this recreated version will turn out to be. Till then let’s enjoy the original song.