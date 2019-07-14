The world is united by the lazy Sunday vibe. Whether it is a celebrity or a fan, to most people Sunday means a day when they can let loose and be lazy for one whole day. Nevertheless, there are some who are not a part of the lazy Sunday vibe and Sonakshi Sinha is one of them. On Sunday, she posted a video of herself skipping rapidly in a gym. If you think that was enough, every few seconds she crossed her arms while skipping without tripping on the rope. If you're feeling the lazy Sunday vibe, her video is sure to change how you feel.
Check out Sonakshi Sinha's video below:
“Skippin” that lazy sunday vibe today... you? 👊🏼 how u like my new gym jam @badboyshah?
Although the video shows Sonakshi being physically active, it does not come as a surprise. The Dabangg actress has always been very particular about her health and fitness. Seeing her exercising and working out with heavy exercises is a common sight for fans.
Here's one of her previous posts:
On the work front, she is very active as well. She is currently gearing up for the release of her next titled Khandaani Shafakhana which will be releasing on August 2. Next, she will be seen in Mission Mangal taking on the role of a female scientist. The film is expected to release on August 15.
Check out the trailer of Misson Mangal:
Apart from these two films, Sonakshi is also shooting for Dabangg 3 in which we will see her reprising her role from previous films. Once she is done with that, she also has Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film is expected to go on floors very soon. Such a heavy schedule probably is not as hectic as it seems for someone as fit as Sonakshi.