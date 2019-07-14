Soheib Ahsan July 14 2019, 7.37 pm July 14 2019, 7.37 pm

The world is united by the lazy Sunday vibe. Whether it is a celebrity or a fan, to most people Sunday means a day when they can let loose and be lazy for one whole day. Nevertheless, there are some who are not a part of the lazy Sunday vibe and Sonakshi Sinha is one of them. On Sunday, she posted a video of herself skipping rapidly in a gym. If you think that was enough, every few seconds she crossed her arms while skipping without tripping on the rope. If you're feeling the lazy Sunday vibe, her video is sure to change how you feel.

Although the video shows Sonakshi being physically active, it does not come as a surprise. The Dabangg actress has always been very particular about her health and fitness. Seeing her exercising and working out with heavy exercises is a common sight for fans.

On the work front, she is very active as well. She is currently gearing up for the release of her next titled Khandaani Shafakhana which will be releasing on August 2. Next, she will be seen in Mission Mangal taking on the role of a female scientist. The film is expected to release on August 15.

