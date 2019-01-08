Sonakshi Sinha is on the top of the world as she wraps up Kalank

In 2018, we saw many films that entertained us and 2019 is also ready to offer interesting films, one of them is Dharma Productions’ Kalank. With a star cast like Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalank is that one film that moviegoers have been waiting for since forever. The movie is slated to release in April and one actor recently wrapped up the shooting of her portion in the film. We are talking about Sonakshi Sinha.

Sonakshi was in Chanderi, shooting for the film. The actress took to Instagram to share this news with her fans. In the caption, the Dabangg actress has written that she is proud to be a part of the film and can’t wait for her fans to watch it. 2018 was not a great year for Sonakshi with two flops like Welcome to New York and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. Let’s hope that 2019 turns out to be a good year for her.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, the biggest selling point of Kalank would be Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. In the 90s, the two were reportedly in a relationship, but things didn’t work out for them. Now, after more than two decades the two actors will be seen on the big screen together. Initially, the late Sridevi was supposed to play the role that Dixit is playing right now.