Sonakshi Sinha joins Diana Penty in Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi

Diana Penty starrer Happy Bhaag Jayegi hasn’t just got a sequel. The second edition of the film will also see Sonakshi Sinha join the cast. The teaser for the film has been unveiled confirming the title Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi. The film which will be directed by Mudassar Aziz, who directed the first one as well, comes with the tag line ‘Iss Baar Do Hain’.

This 2016 film also starring Abhay Deol, Jimmy Shergill, Ali Fazal and Momal Sheikh was a sleeper hit and Diana’s performance was much appreciated. Last year in October, the official announcement regarding the sequel was made along with Sonakshi Sinha’s casting in the film.

The first installment of the film revolved around Happy running away from her wedding and landing up in Pakistan. The second part will also involve runaway brides but this time the film will feature two brides who escape their wedding.

Turns out I'm not the only 'Happy' around, there's one more on the run! Lace up @sonakshisinha, let's get this started 💃💃 #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi - 24th August @ErosNow @cypplOfficial pic.twitter.com/Jb9sKusD0J — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) February 20, 2018

In an interview earlier, Sonakshi was asked about signing a two-heroine film to which she replied, "No, how do you make equations like that all the time? So many times there have been actors whom I didn’t know or had an equation with when I worked with them for the first time. Akshaye Khanna, for instance. Why should it be any different for a heroine? I have not worked with Jacqueline (Fernandez) before but I also meet her at parties and we get along really well. I am someone who gets along with everyone. So I need to find someone who I’m not okay with, first to decide on this."

The film will be produced by Aanand L Rai and will also star Punjabi singer and actor, Jassi Gill, along with Jimmy Shergill. The film is slated to release on August 24.