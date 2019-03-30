Sonakshi Sinha ‘khamosh’ no more on dad Shatrughan Sinha’s BJP exit

Divya Ramnani March 30 2019, 12.48 pm March 30 2019, 12.48 pm

It was only a few days ago when actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha cut ties with the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) to form an alliance with Rahul Gandhi’s Congress. Further, it was confirmed that he will be joining Congress on April 6. Days after Shatrugan’s decision, his daughter Sonakshi Sinha has reacted to the same, saying that he should have done it long back. The Dabangg actor came in support of her father when she was quizzed about it at the HT Most Stylish Awards.

Sonakshi said, “It’s his choice. If you aren’t happy somewhere the way things are going, you should definitely change it. Which he did. I hope with his new association with Congress, he will be able to do a lot more good work and not feel suppressed.” The actor further added, “Being such a senior leader and having such vast knowledge, being a member of the party from the beginning, from the time of Jayprakash Narayan Ji, LK Advani Ji, Atal Ji, my father has a lot of respect within the party.”

Sonakshi then hinted at the fact that while his stint with the BJP, Shatrughan Sinha didn’t receive the respect he deserved. “I feel like those leaders, that entire group has not been given the kind of respect they deserve. I feel it was time to move on. He’s done it a bit too late, he should have done it long back.”

Shatrughan Sinha’s move came after he was denied a BJP ticket from Patna Sahib parliamentary constituency in Bihar. He is also a staunch critic of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. “Democracy within BJP doesn’t exist any longer. Dictatorship prevails instead. That’s why I have decided to join the Congress party during the auspicious period of Navratri,” said the actor.