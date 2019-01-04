Sonakshi Sinha knows how to cheat her way to a pizza!

Through the last couple of weeks, Instagram is giving us serious wanderlust; courtesy all the celebrities who decided to not only take the year's last, grand trip but also share choicest of moments from the rip. We saw Katrina Kaif dipping into the English Channel at zero degrees temperature, we had Parineeti Chopra hopping around the streets of London. Priyanka Chopra headed to Switzerland with hubby Nick Jonas. Among the tinsel townies who brought in the new year the perfect way, Sonakshi Sinha was also one.

Sonakshi and her girl pals flew to Sri Lanka to ring in the brand new year with the serenity of nature. Srilanka is known for lush green forests and the ink blue sea, both with limitless power to rejuvenate you. Her travel pictures were driving us green in envy, but that's not the only thing she did. Sona has evidently (and rightly) ditched her diet. Hence, when she got her hands on an extra slice of pizza, she decided to climb down to the lower deck to finish it silently but oops! Trust your girlfriends to catch you at your weakest moments. Haha. Along with that, also check out what fun she had.

The actor will be next seen in the multi starrer Kalank as well as Mission Mangal. The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is also being discussed and might roll out any time in 2019. Good you took your break Sona because this looks like a busy year! ;)