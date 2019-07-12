Ranjini Maitra July 12 2019, 4.56 pm July 12 2019, 4.56 pm

On Thursday, a team of police officials from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad visited actor Sonakshi Sinha's Mumbai residence, in connection to a case of alleged cheating that was filed last year in November. Sonakshi allegedly accepted a booking amount of Rs 24 lakh from organisers of an event in Delhi but did not turn up at the last moment. This prompted Pramod Sharma, who reached Sonakshi through a company for a prize distribution event, to lodge a criminal case against her.

The UP cops were accompanied by officials from Mumbai's Juhu police station. However, Sonakshi wasn't at home to attend them and they returned after waiting for a few hours. Shortly, the actor took to Twitter to react on the same. "There is full cooperation with the authorities from my end for the investigation to be conducted," she wrote.

It is likely that the officials will come to visit her again, on Friday. Her spokesperson meanwhile has called an attempt of extortion. "In her nine-year-long career, she has only worked with complete honesty and sincerity. What this man is accusing her of is completely untrue and baseless. This is just a way of extortion by maligning her spot-free reputation in the press and it is not something that Sonakshi and her team will succumb to. She is a thorough professional and we have been more than cooperative with whichever authorities that have gotten in touch with us because we have nothing to hide," they told Mumbai Mirror.

Sonakshi, at present, is working on Khandaani Shafakhana, a film wherein she runs a sex clinic that she has inherited. She's also a part of Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and will play a woman scientist from ISRO. Salman Khan's forthcoming film Dabangg 3 sees her reprising her role of Rajjo.