Sonakshi Sinha reacts to dad Shatrughan Sinha joining Congress: Hope he gets the deserved respect

Ranjini Maitra April 08 2019, 10.07 pm April 08 2019, 10.07 pm

Sonakshi Sinha's next is the multi starrer Kalank. With barely week in hand before its release, all the actors, including she herself, have been pulling off long hours in the last leg of the promotional spree. Sona, who looked stunning in all the film's stills as well as the trailer, recently appeared for an interview with the press. Apart from the film, quite inevitably, she was also asked about her father Shatrughan Sinha, an old associate of BJP, moving out of the party and joining Congress.

"It was a very emotional time for him and for the family. He had spent a very long time with BJP and it was a big move to join Congress. I hope he gets the deserved respect and love here," Sonakshi said. Sinha, the 72-year-old actor-turned-politician who was associated with BJP for decades, was recently denied a ticket for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Prior to a ticket denial, he also had a couple of differences of opinion with the BJP high command. He joined Congress on BJP's foundation day and will be contesting the elections from Patna Sahib constituency.

"In the one-man show, two-man army, everything happens from Prime Minister's Office... the ministers can't work freely anyway. We have seen how democracy turned into autocracy," he had said, at the time of quitting BJP. His decision was backed by his daughter.

"If you are not happy with what happening at a place with whom you are associated, then, there is a need to bring a change. And he did the same. I hope in his new association with the Congress, he will be able to do a lot of good work and not feel suppressed," Sonakshi told reporters earlier.