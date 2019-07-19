Sachin Gokhale July 19 2019, 11.53 pm July 19 2019, 11.53 pm

The fact that Bollywood is slowly resorting to films that intend to strike conversations and break taboos, comes as a breath of fresh air. The latest example of this was Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi, a film that revolved around live-in relationships and the stigmas associated with them. Now the latest to join the bandwagon is Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana. The film is a hilarious take on how Indians ban even the pronunciation of the word sex in public and more. Having said that, while Sonakshi's acting prowess has always been impressive, she still has not achieved BIG in a career spanning over 9 years. Even if you notice her personal life has never been the talk of the town. But if you thought that Sona's life is plain, boring and simple, guess not, as the actress recently made a revelation that she has dated a celebrity in the past. BOOM!

As per IANS, Sonakshi recently spilled beans on a chat show about her thoughts on dating someone from the film fraternity. The Dabangg actress replied, "My parents want me to date a susheel ladka and no one from the Bollywood film industry is like that." Well, that did not end there as she also talked about how she dated a celebrity, without revealing his name. Talking about her love life, she said, "I have dated a celebrity and the world doesn't know." When the actress was probed further if she ever gets to know that her partner is cheating on her, Sonakshi said, "He won't live to see the next day."