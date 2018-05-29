Sonakshi Sinha takes up the fitness challenge. Challenges Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur in her video

Currently our nation is gripped with the fitness wave. Be it an actor, sports person or people from different walks of life, they are united by one common thing and that is fitness. It all started with the PM Narendra Modi talking about fitness on Mann ki Baat and Minister of State Youth Affairs & Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore challenging Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan and Saina Nehwal. Since then the challenge has been accepted and passed on to many.

The latest one to accept the fitness challenge is the Dabangg girl of Bollywood Sonakshi Sinha. The actress recently took on her Instagram and accepted the trending #HumFittoIndiaFit challenge given to her by Varun Dhawan. Have a look at Sonakshi’s video.

Interestingly, Sonakshi has given this challenge to her mentor Salman Khan’s rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur. The two are said to be very good friends and have a common love for fitness. We all know how Sonakshi was introduced to fitness by her debut film’s co-star Salman Khan during her initial days in Bollywood.

Apart from Sonakshi, celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and others have accepted the challenge and have passed on the challenge to their respective friends. Have a look at their posts :

This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India 🇮🇳 get FIT! pic.twitter.com/twoI1vna9c — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018

Well, we are hoping that Iulia Vantur challenges her good friend Salman Khan with this fitness challenge who is known to be a fitness pioneer in Bollywood.