July 31 2019

Sonakshi Sinha’s filmography may boast of some clearly good projects. However, the actress’s relationship status has always had a question mark hanging over it. Apart from some link-up rumours once in a while, nothing substantial really comes out. In 2017, the actress was rumoured to be dating Sohail Khan’s brother-in-law Bunty Sachdev. Even in April, there were rumours of her link up with the Notebook hero Zaheer Iqbal. But the actress always ended up denying them. And now the actress has said she misses being in a relationship.

View this post on Instagram #KhandaaniShafakhana on August 2nd! A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Jul 22, 2019 at 4:03am PDT

Sonakshi is currently awaiting the release of her next film Khandaani Shafakhana, and got candid in an interview sharing her thoughts on relationships. She said she misses being in a relationship but, at the same time is really not looking forward to getting involved in one. The Dabangg girl is clearly focusing on her career at the moment. When the actress was asked how she felt seeing her peers getting hitched, she had reportedly told Bombay Times, “So many of my peers have found their partners and I’m very happy for them. I’ve just realised that everything I chase evades me. I’m like any other girl who has thoughts and dreams about romance and relationship. I love the idea of being in a relationship and I could be in one forever. I miss having a relationship in my life, but at this point, I’m not chasing love. Love will have to come looking for me.”

The actress had cleared the rumours of her dating Bunty Sachdev during an interview in 2016. She had later clarified it, claiming them as false. She was quoted saying, “I am really glad that we live in such an age today where it’s (clarifying such rumours) just one tweet away.” Even for Zaheer Iqbal, she had dodged the question and said that when it really happens, she would be first to come on her own and talk about it.