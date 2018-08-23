Bollywood Sonakshi Sinha to do a Helen again, hope it does better than Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu Murtuza Nullwala August 23 2018, 10.55 am August 23 2018, 10.55 am

Recreating old songs have become a trend in Bollywood. Mostly every film has at least one song that is a remix of an old and classic number. Recently, Sonakshi Sinha featured in a recreated version of Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu in her upcoming film Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. The actress not only featured in the track but also crooned it. However, the song just turned out to be a disappointing number with of course ruining the charm of the original song which featured the legendary actress Helen.

And now, this year itself she is all set to feature in another recreated version of a song which had Helen grooving to it. We are talking about the track the famous track Mungda from the film Inkaar.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Sonakshi will be seen shaking a leg on the recreated version of Mungda in Total Dhamaal. The actress will be a part of the film just for this special number. The song will also feature Ajay Devgn. The director of the film, Indra Kumar stated, “Helenji, is a legend, but I thought Sonakshi is the right girl for it.”

Talking about being a part of the song Sonakshi stated, “Indraji was sure that he wanted only me for it. When I heard it for the first time, my instant response was, ‘I want to do this!’ It has the potential of becoming a chartbuster again. They are shooting it on a lavish scale, making everything larger-than-life, and I would love to be a part of that vision. We start shooting early next week, I’m super excited!”

With this song, the shooting of the film will be wrapped up. The director said, “We had saved this song for the end of the shoot. We begin filming on August 26 and it will go on for four days. We have roped in a new music director duo, Gaurav-Roshan, to recreate the song which will be choreographed by Adil Shaikh. The old song was a big hit so it’s a huge responsibility on Sonakshi’s shoulders and mine too. We have picked up an iconic song now we have to deliver.”

Well, let’s hope that this recreated version doesn’t disappoint us.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Total Dhamaal also stars Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffery and Arshad Warsi. It is slated to release in December this year.