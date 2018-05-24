Sonakshi Sinha turns proofreader for Jacqueline Fernandez

We won’t be wrong if we say that Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most active celebs on the social media. Her Instagram stories are filled with new updates every hour. She shares mostly everything with her fans, from pictures from makeup room to videos from the sets. Well, her recent Instagram story is super funny as the actress got excited seeing a few buffaloes having bath.

[video width="640" height="1136" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2018/05/Jacqueline-Buffalossssss-video.mp4"][/video]

She posted the video of the same on her Instagram story, but made a mistake. She actually wrote the spelling of ‘buffaloes’ as ‘bufalossssss’, and her dear friend Sonakshi Sinha was quick to spot the gaffe. Sonakshi messaged Jacqueline on her story and told her the correct spelling. Jacqueline being herself posted the screenshot of the message to as her Instagram.

Well, it looks like in the excitement of watching buffaloes take a bath, the actress got her spellings all mixed up but she can now trust Sonakshi to be her proofreader.

While Jacqueline was humble enough to accept her mistake, we think she could have told Sonakshi, “My bufalossssss spelling is my bufalossssss spelling, and none of your bufalossssss spelling.” ROFL

Talking about upcoming movies of Jacqueline and Sonakshi, the former will next be seen in ‘Race 3’ and the latter’s next release will be ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’.