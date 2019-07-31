Ranjini Maitra July 31 2019, 11.40 pm July 31 2019, 11.40 pm

It's been a while that Bollywood, inclusive of both filmmakers and the audience, has started celebrating female-centric films. This is not limited to filmmakers who're coming up with powerful and necessary stories but also female performers who effortlessly carry films on their shoulders. This is a blend of relevance and empowerment which was long due. Most of the leading actors in the industry, right now, would agree that female-centric films are a successful reality now. Sonakshi Sinha, however, doesn't believe in the tag.

"I just want this whole thing of calling a film led by a female artiste woman-centric’ to go away because when an Akshay (Kumar) or a Salman (Khan) does a film, no one calls it a male-centric film. A film is a film. Period. We should stop categorising them. We should treat them as equals," Sonakshi said, during a conversation with Indian Express.

It is something else that the idea of a female-centric film was originated from the fact that a woman's presence in a film has been under-utilised for the longest time. It is a trend that demanded change, and Sonakshi, we're sure, subscribes to the change. She was also quizzed on her Mission Mangal co-star Taapsee Pannu's opinion that male stars are often hesitant to take up films with strong presence of female characters.

"It’s true. This is a mindset that should change because I think it would be really nice to have men supporting women for a change. I would also like to see that in Hindi films," she added.