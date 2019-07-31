It's been a while that Bollywood, inclusive of both filmmakers and the audience, has started celebrating female-centric films. This is not limited to filmmakers who're coming up with powerful and necessary stories but also female performers who effortlessly carry films on their shoulders. This is a blend of relevance and empowerment which was long due. Most of the leading actors in the industry, right now, would agree that female-centric films are a successful reality now. Sonakshi Sinha, however, doesn't believe in the tag.
"I just want this whole thing of calling a film led by a female artiste woman-centric’ to go away because when an Akshay (Kumar) or a Salman (Khan) does a film, no one calls it a male-centric film. A film is a film. Period. We should stop categorising them. We should treat them as equals," Sonakshi said, during a conversation with Indian Express.
It is something else that the idea of a female-centric film was originated from the fact that a woman's presence in a film has been under-utilised for the longest time. It is a trend that demanded change, and Sonakshi, we're sure, subscribes to the change. She was also quizzed on her Mission Mangal co-star Taapsee Pannu's opinion that male stars are often hesitant to take up films with strong presence of female characters.
"It’s true. This is a mindset that should change because I think it would be really nice to have men supporting women for a change. I would also like to see that in Hindi films," she added.
Sonakshi is presently awaiting the release of her comedy film Khandaani Shafakhana. She will be seen in Mission Mangal alongside Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu and Nithya Menen.