Rushabh Dhruv July 15 2019, 8.37 pm July 15 2019, 8.37 pm

'Nation's crush', Kartik Aaryan's career is skyrocketing with each passing day. The lad whose filmography includes movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi, has had a growing career in Bollywood. Last seen on the silver screen alongside Kriti Sanon in Luka Chuppi, Kartik is juggling from one project to another these days. Recently, the actor teased fans with his look from his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. In his Instagram post, Aaryan shared what's it like to be an actor along with his look as Chintu Tyagi from the film.

While fans are loving Kartik's new transformation, it is actress Sonakshi Sinha's comment on the photo which many will agree to. Sonakshi Sinha approved the actor's look and also adviced Kartik to keep the look for life.

Have a look at Kartik Aaryan's new look from his forthcoming film below:

And here's Sonakshi's comment on the same:

Elaborating on Kartik's new look from Pati Patni Aur Woh, the star is all set to essay the role of Chintu Tyagi, a middle-class man from Uttar Pradesh in Mudassar Aziz's film. Dressed in a blue shirt and sporting moustache, Kartik can be seen sitting in a government office with heaps of files around him.