Sonakshi Sinha’s gesture for her little fans is sure to make you smile!

Bollywood actress, Sonakshi Sinha may not be on a career high but the Dabangg girl is sure to hit headlines because of her absolute kindness. Sonakshi did the sweetest thing for her special little fans. The actress visited a healthcare NGO named ‘The Wishing Factory’ which works for providing better education and health to children suffering from Thalassemia and Leukemia.

Well, Sonakshi didn’t go empty-hand as the actress came along with some autographed goodies and cupcakes for all her little fans and made sure to bring a smile on their faces. Apart from that, she took selfies with them and also interacted with those kids. Before leaving, she made them shake a leg to her songs. That’s extremely sweet of you, Sona!

On the professional front, Sonakshi is currently shooting for her upcoming film Kalank, co-starring Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Abhishek Varman and produced under the banner of Dharma productions, Kalank is slated to release on April 19, 2019. Apart from that, Sonakshi has also got Dabangg 3 in her kitty, wherein she will be seen opposite Salman Khan and it will be directed by Prabhudeva.

