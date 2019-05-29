Darshana Devi May 29 2019, 1.43 pm May 29 2019, 1.43 pm

Indian Cricketer KL Rahul recently delivered an impressive performance in the last warm-up match before the Indian team kick starts their World Cup 2019 campaign. But more than his professional commitments, the player has been in the news for something else. It’s his love-life and his numerous dating stories! Speculations have been rife that Rahul was dating Jannat actor Sonal Chauhan. Although the two have never been spotted in any outings, they did have a flirty Twitter banter back in 2018. However, it looks like there’s no truth to these rumours.

Sonal, during her latest interaction with an entertainment portal, split the beans on the dating rumours. When quizzed if she was dating the cricketer, she replied, "No, not at all. He is a very good cricketer. He is very talented and a nice guy.” Other than Sonal, another actor whom he was rumoured of dating was Nidhhi Agerwal. However, even Niddhi rubbished the reports in an earlier interview.

Sonal Chauhan responds to her dating rumours with KL Rahul

“Yes, I did go out on dinner with Rahul”, she told a portal. She further added, “I and Rahul go back a long way. We have known each other since our teenage years before Rahul became a cricketer and I became an actress. Though we did not go to the same college in Bangalore, we have known each other for long”.

Sonal Chauhan responds to her dating rumours with KL Rahul

Earlier in 2019, the cricketer was entangled in a huge controversy for his appearance on Koffee With Karan, which also cost him a suspension by BCCI. Along with him, his fellow cricketer Hardik Panday was involved in the controversy too, for his ‘misogynist’ and ‘sexist’ remarks on the show. The two received a lot of flak from netizens across the nations and reacting to which, Pandya posted a public apology too.

Courtesy: Bollywood Bubble