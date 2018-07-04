Sonali Bendre diagnosed with cancer, releases official statement

Actress Sonali Bendre, a while back, moved out of her chair as a judge at India's Best Dramebaaz, citing personal reasons. She was replaced by Huma Qureshi. That time, nobody figured out what was bothering her. But in a shocking course of events, Bendre has been diagnosed with cancer. Through her spokesperson, she also issued an official statement.

"Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them," her statement reads.

While she is away from films for quite some time now, this news comes across as too sudden and hurtful!

"There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me," she writes.

All our prayers are with Sonali. May she combat the illness bravely and come back to being healthy at the earliest!