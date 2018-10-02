Sonali Bendre has a special someone looking out for her in NY

Sonali Bendre has been battling a high-grade cancer and is currently being treated in New York. The dreaded ‘C’ however hasn’t stopped her from enjoying moments of her life with family and close friends who have been a big support system for her. The actor recently posted that the love she has received has given her the strength to continue with the treatment with a positive outlook.

Sonali’s Keemat and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai co-actor, Anupam Kher, is also currently stationed in New York where he is shooting for his show New Amsterdam. In an interview recently, the veteran actor shared how he often tries to talk to Sonali, meet her and ‘create a positive vibe around her’.

“I spoke to Sonali two days ago and she is getting her treatment done. As she knows that I am also in New York for four-five months, we both talk about who will be able to return back home first. I always tell her, 'I don't know about me, but I really want you to go back home'," Anupam told IANS over the phone from New York.

Kher raved about how brave and courageous Sonali is as a person when he said, “By brave, I do not mean strong in terms of physical strength. How you deal with life in difficult situation determines your true strength and the way Sonali is fighting is highly applaudable.”

He also went on to share how he prays for her strength every morning and tries his best to be in touch with her so that she is surrounded with her loved ones in this difficult phase.

“So, I make sure I talk to her and create positive vibes around her always,” he added.