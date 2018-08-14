Sonali Bendre is all smiles and the reason are some Crazy Rich Asians

The year 2016 was a literary one for Sonali Bendre. She introduced all the bibliophiles to a cosy corner, her digital book club named Sonali’s Book Club, giving aspiring writers and readers a platform to have discussion about their favourite titles, characters, and a lot more. Sonali not only organised masterclasses and live sessions for readers to connect with her, but also brought Indian authors to interact with the millennial generation through her book club. Sonali, who is a bookworm herself, recently shared a happy picture of herself. And you know the reason why she is smiling ear to ear? It’s because of some Crazy Rich Asians!

Well, the actress is currently reading a book called Crazy Rich Asians written by Kevin Kwan. She will be following up with the upcoming movie based on the same, starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding.

It’s heartwarming to see the actress smiling away amongst the world of stories. Sonali recently made a revelation which rocked everyone to the core, that of her suffering from cancer. But the brave-heart that she is, she is making us smile with her sweet nothings on social media, battling with the disease, one small step at a time.