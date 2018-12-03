image
Monday, December 3rd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Sonali Bendre is back home and so is her bright smile!

Bollywood

Sonali Bendre is back home and so is her bright smile!

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   December 03 2018, 9.15 am
back
Goldie BehlpappedphotosSonali Bendre
nextRiteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza share the big screen after four years
ALSO READ

Sonali Bendre pens an emotional note for husband Goldie Behl on 16th wedding anniversary

Sonali Bendre is beautiful and courageous in these pics shared by Anupam Kher

Goldie Behl reacts after BJP MLA Ram Kadam jumps the gun on Sonali Bendre