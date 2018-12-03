Sonali Bendre is back home and so is her bright smile!

Sonali Bendre has been in New York for the past few months where she has been undergoing her treatment for cancer. It was in the month of July that she had announced being diagnosed with high grade cancer via Instagram. Like a true warrior, she has been fighting this battle with cancer and has been updating us with every detail of her struggle through social media. And after months, she has now returned to India for a short interval.

Our shutterbugs captured her at the airport and our hearts melted to see her bright smile as she received a warm welcome from the media personnel. Sonali is most definitely an inspiration to many on how to live life to the fullest even during hard times. She carried her new look with aplomb while husband Goldie Bahl, as always, stood by her smiling.

Both Sonali and Goldie walked hand-in-hand as they exited the Mumbai International airport. Bendre even accepted the cheer from the paparazzi with folded hands and showed a huge thumbs up as she got into the waiting car to get back home. Only yesterday Sonali had shared pics on her social media handle about her being ready to get back home.

Welcome home Sonali. We missed you.