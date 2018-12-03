Sonali Bendre is back home and so is her bright smile!

Sonali Bendre has been in New York for the past few months where she has been undergoing her treatment for cancer. It was in the month of July that she had announced being diagnosed with high grade cancer via Instagram. Like a true warrior, she has been fighting this battle with cancer and has been updating us with every detail of her struggle through social media. And after months, she has now returned to India for a short interval.
Our shutterbugs captured her at the airport and our hearts melted to see her bright smile as she received a warm welcome from the media personnel. Sonali is most definitely an inspiration to many on how to live life to the fullest even during hard times. She carried her new look with aplomb while husband Goldie Bahl, as always, stood by her smiling.
With a smile that can brighten up anyone's day, Sonali Bendre is back home. Welcome back @iamsonalibendre . . . . . #sonalibendre #airport #images #bollywood #entertainment
Both Sonali and Goldie walked hand-in-hand as they exited the Mumbai International airport. Bendre even accepted the cheer from the paparazzi with folded hands and showed a huge thumbs up as she got into the waiting car to get back home. Only yesterday Sonali had shared pics on her social media handle about her being ready to get back home.
They say "Distance makes the heart grow fonder". It sure does. But let's never underestimate what distance teaches you. Being away from home in the city of New York, I realized I was walking amongst so many stories. Each trying to write their own chapter in different ways. Each struggling to do it but never giving up. Each taking it #OneDayAtATime. And now I'm on my way back to where my heart is. It's a feeling I can't describe in words but I'm going to try - it's the joy to see my family and friends again, the excitement to do what I love and mainly the gratitude for the journey I've had up until this moment. The fight is not yet over...but I'm happy and looking forward to this happy interval :) It's time to learn that there is a new normal out there and I can't wait to embrace it and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #NowPlaying #AdventureOfALifeTime🎵 And as my adventure with life continues these words by Chris Martin hit home, "Everything you want is a dream away. Under this pressure, under this weight We are diamonds taking shape..."
Welcome home Sonali. We missed you.