image
Tuesday, October 9th 2018
English
Sonali Bendre is beautiful and courageous in these pics shared by Anupam Kher

Bollywood

Sonali Bendre is beautiful and courageous in these pics shared by Anupam Kher

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   October 09 2018, 2.49 pm
back
Anupam KherBollywoodCancerEntertainmentGoldie BehlSonali Bendre
nextRanveer Singh Exclusive: All work no play post his wedding with Deepika Padukone
ALSO READ

Rishi Kapoor hangs out with Anupam Kher in New York, looks fit

Sonali Bendre has a special someone looking out for her in NY

Sui Dhaaga Challenge: Anupam Kher challenges himself and nails it like a boss!