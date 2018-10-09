Sonali Bendre is beautiful and courageous in these pics shared by Anupam Kher

Actor Anupam Kher met Sonali Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl for a dinner in New York. He shared the pictures on Twitter.

Actor Anupam Kher is in the States shooting for his American tele-series New Amsterdam. He is utilising his free time to catch up with his old buddies. After taking a stroll with friend Rishi Kapoor on the streets of Manhattan, he met Sonali Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl for a dinner in New York.

He shared a string of pictures with a lovely caption to go with it. He called her “beautiful, inspirational and courageous”. We love to see the radiant smile on Sonali’s face who is undergoing metastatic cancer treatment in NYC. The actress continues carrying a positive and happy outlook to life as she keeps on sharing pictures through her recovery process.

Anupam Kher who enjoyed a dinner outing with the actress spoke about her in an interview with IANS. He said, “I spoke to Sonali two days ago and she is getting her treatment done. As she knows that I am also in New York for four-five months, we both talk about who will be able to return back home first. I always tell her, ‘I don’t know about me, but I really want you to go back home’.” He called her extremely brave and courageous as he said, “By brave, I do not mean strong in terms of physical strength. How you deal with life in difficult situation determines your true strength and the way Sonali is fighting is highly applaudable.”

We wish her a speedy recovery.