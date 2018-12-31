Sonali Bendre is looking towards a healthier and happier 2019

We all were left shocked when a few months ago Sonali Bendre announced that she has been diagnosed with cancer. The actress moved to the US for her treatment but has been inspiring every one of us that how to smile even in the most difficult times of life. Sonali has been quite active on the social media and has been giving every update to her fans about her health. Recently, she posted a few pictures from the day she had the last blow-dry before chopping off her hair with a very powerful caption.

It was really disheartening to see the actress going bald, but with her charm, she still managed to bring a smile on our face. The pictures that she has shared recently have her in long hair. In the caption, she has written that now her hair is gradually growing back and in 2019 maybe she can have another blow-dry session. The actress has stated that the journey has been immense and has taught her a lot of things. Sonali is now looking forward to a healthier and happier 2019.

We too hope that in 2019 Sonali recovers completely and is back to work. When she left for her treatment in the US, the actress was judging the show India’s Best Dramebaaz. The actress will also be celebrating her birthday on January 1 and we wish her a Happy Birthday in advance.