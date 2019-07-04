Soheib Ahsan July 04 2019, 7.02 pm July 04 2019, 7.02 pm

A lot has changed for Sonali Bendre in a year, since July 4th, last year. Being thankful for it all, the actress posted a picture on her Instagram account with a beautiful piece of poetry and thanked everyone for helping her get through the year. What she is referring to is the cancer treatment that she has been undergoing since July 4 last year. In an Instagram post, she revealed herself to be suffering from cancer and that she would be getting treated in New York.

Throughout her treatment, Sonali Bendre continued to share pictures and videos on her social media accounts with inspirational captions. Despite being diagnosed with cancer, she felt no fear and remained confident that she would get through it with the help and support from her family, friends and fans. She indeed got a lot of support from the people around her. Throughout her treatment, the actress shared information about the different types of therapy and how relaxing they can be. In December, she returned to India.