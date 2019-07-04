A lot has changed for Sonali Bendre in a year, since July 4th, last year. Being thankful for it all, the actress posted a picture on her Instagram account with a beautiful piece of poetry and thanked everyone for helping her get through the year. What she is referring to is the cancer treatment that she has been undergoing since July 4 last year. In an Instagram post, she revealed herself to be suffering from cancer and that she would be getting treated in New York.
View this post on Instagram
stay strong through your pain grow flowers from it you have helped me grow flowers out of mine so bloom beautifully dangerously loudly bloom softly however you need just bloom. @rupikaur_ (Milk and Honey) It's been a year... I can't tell you how instrumental YOU ALL have been... Thank you for helping me get through this and for helping me #SwitchOnTheSunshine #Gratitude #BeFearless #OneDayAtATime #MyNewNormal
A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on
Throughout her treatment, Sonali Bendre continued to share pictures and videos on her social media accounts with inspirational captions. Despite being diagnosed with cancer, she felt no fear and remained confident that she would get through it with the help and support from her family, friends and fans. She indeed got a lot of support from the people around her. Throughout her treatment, the actress shared information about the different types of therapy and how relaxing they can be. In December, she returned to India.
View this post on Instagram
stay strong through your pain grow flowers from it you have helped me grow flowers out of mine so bloom beautifully dangerously loudly bloom softly however you need just bloom. @rupikaur_ (Milk and Honey) It's been a year... I can't tell you how instrumental YOU ALL have been... Thank you for helping me get through this and for helping me #SwitchOnTheSunshine #Gratitude #BeFearless #OneDayAtATime #MyNewNormal
A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on
Apart from acting and modelling, Sonali Bendre is also an author and has written a book on parenting. It seems there are books for those in the modern world. She also runs a book club called Sonali's Book Club through which she invites Indian authors and encourages them to interact with young people to motivate and create more reading habits. Now, after her successful battle with cancer, she just might give us a good read on her journey through this sickness.Read More