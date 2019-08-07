Soheib Ahsan August 07 2019, 10.04 am August 07 2019, 10.04 am

Sonali Bendre is popularly known for her roles and appearances on the big screen and on television. What is less talked about is that she is an author as well. She has written a book on parenting and also runs a book club where she invites various authors. On Wednesday she took to Instagram to express her sadness at the passing away of novelist Toni Morrison, calling her a legend. In the post, Bendre called her a favorite and talked about all that she had learned from Morrison's books.

Check out Sonali Bendre's Instagram post:

Sonali Bendre has always been very vocal about her love for books. In 2012 she authored a book titled The Modern Gurukul: My Experiments with Parenting. Her book club which she calls Sonali's Book Club includes inculcating reading habits for young people. She recently held a book discussion where she invited Korean writes Min Jin Lee for her book titled Pachinko.

