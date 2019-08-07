Sonali Bendre is popularly known for her roles and appearances on the big screen and on television. What is less talked about is that she is an author as well. She has written a book on parenting and also runs a book club where she invites various authors. On Wednesday she took to Instagram to express her sadness at the passing away of novelist Toni Morrison, calling her a legend. In the post, Bendre called her a favorite and talked about all that she had learned from Morrison's books.
The world has lost a legend today, one of my favourites and someone I've always looked up to... With her writing, she's taught us to shape our destiny, to leave the weights behind and fly and to write the book we've always wanted to read. Your contribution to the world of writing will forever be remembered. #RIP #ToniMorrison 💔 #Repost @thecut
Sonali Bendre has always been very vocal about her love for books. In 2012 she authored a book titled The Modern Gurukul: My Experiments with Parenting. Her book club which she calls Sonali's Book Club includes inculcating reading habits for young people. She recently held a book discussion where she invited Korean writes Min Jin Lee for her book titled Pachinko.
Loved Pachinko! It was extremely insightful and beautifully written and I’m so thrilled that the author, @lee_minjin, will be joining us for the book discussion tomorrow. Catch us Live tomorrow at 12 noon. See you then! #SBCBookDiscussion
Toni Morrison was a popular novelist best known for her book titled Beloved in 1987. She was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for it. Throughout her lifetime Morrison published around 11 novels, her last one in 2015 titled God Help the Child. She was known for writing books that revolved around the period of African-American slavery and racial discrimination. Almost all of her books were banned in a handful of schools across the country for having explicit content surrounding rape, sex, and murder. Nevertheless, this did not stop Morrison who never hesitated to write such books. Apart from these, the themes of her books also revolved around families, relationships and other sentimental topics. She won more than 30 awards for her work in literature including a Pulitzer Prize for fiction.Read More