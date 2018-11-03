Sonali Bendre opens up about her chemotherapy sessions

Actor Sonali Bendre, who is undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer in New York, recently took to Instagram to announce the new book for her book club members to read. In a post shared by her on Instagram, the veteran actor is seen sporting her bald look as she poses with the book, donning that million dollar smile of hers.

In the post shared on Friday, the actor wrote that her eyesight was doing ‘strange things’ due to chemotherapy and hence she took longer than usual to finish the book. She also revealed how she panicked for a bit but assured that ‘all is well’ now.

Needless to say, the actor has remained positive throughout her battle with the serious ailment and had a constant support from her family and friends. She recently attended Priyanka Chopra’s bridal shower and put up an endearing post.

The actor is an active member on social media and often shares pictures of herself with Sussanne Khan and Swades actor Gayatri Joshi. On Friendships’ Day, the actor shared a picture of the trio posing on a New York street with Sonali donning her bald look with much elegance, yet again.

The 43-year-old revealed that she has been diagnosed with a ‘high-grade cancer’ in the month of July and often keeps giving updates on her health to her fans.