Sonali Bendre pens an emotional note as she heads home in between her cancer treatment

Sonali Bendre is another name of brave. The actress, who is suffering from a rare form of cancer, flew off to New York as soon as she was diagnosed in ?? this year, and has been putting up a great show of courage ever since. She had to let go of her lustrous hair but wore her new look beautifully. Her husband Goldie Bahl and close friends including Sussanne Khan, Dia Mirza and Gayatri Oberoi keep accompanying her, on good and bad days. Banking on all the love she gets, Sonali is unstoppable.
And now, it is time for an interval. Sonali is heading home for some time and is overwhelmed to do so. It's been a while since she left Mumbai and too many feelings are bound to step in. The actor wrote a long, heartfelt note on Instagram. "It's a feeling I can't describe in words but I am going to try - it's the joy to see my family and friends again, the excitement to do what I love and mainly the gratitude for the journey I've had up until this moment," she writes.
They say "Distance makes the heart grow fonder". It sure does. But let's never underestimate what distance teaches you. Being away from home in the city of New York, I realized I was walking amongst so many stories. Each trying to write their own chapter in different ways. Each struggling to do it but never giving up. Each taking it #OneDayAtATime. And now I'm on my way back to where my heart is. It's a feeling I can't describe in words but I'm going to try - it's the joy to see my family and friends again, the excitement to do what I love and mainly the gratitude for the journey I've had up until this moment. The fight is not yet over...but I'm happy and looking forward to this happy interval :) It's time to learn that there is a new normal out there and I can't wait to embrace it and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #NowPlaying #AdventureOfALifeTime🎵 And as my adventure with life continues these words by Chris Martin hit home, "Everything you want is a dream away. Under this pressure, under this weight We are diamonds taking shape..."
Sonali, with her social media updates, has not only been a true inspiration but her journey will teach many to combat the illness fearlessly. It is not easy to fall in love with the version of yourself that's not the prettiest or perfect. Sonali has been doing it for a long time now, and we take a bow!