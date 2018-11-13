Sonali Bendre pens an emotional note for husband Goldie Behl on 16th wedding anniversary

Actor Sonali Bendre, who is currently undergoing a treatment for cancer in New York, makes sure to keep her fans updated about her life. Though the actor is going through the most difficult phase of her life, she has managed to keep strong and is trying to live life to the fullest. But Sonali is not alone in this battle with cancer. Her husband Goldie Behl is standing by her like a strong pillar and is doing everything under the sun to make sure she is happy.

On the occasion of her 16th marriage anniversary (November 13), Sonali took to Instagram to share a note for her ‘husband, companion, best friend and rock.’ Sharing multiple photos featuring the duo, including one from their wedding, the 43-year-old shared that while cancer is an individual battle for many people, it’s actually something which is fought collectively by a family. She credited Goldie for holding the fort back home and thanked him for being her source of strength.

Sonali recently shared that her eyesight had gone weak due to chemotherapy but later assured that all is well.

She was also seen attending Priyanka Chopra’s bridal shower along with Neetu Kapoor.