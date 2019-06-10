Antara Kashyap June 10 2019, 11.08 pm June 10 2019, 11.08 pm

Actress Sonali Bendre is a force to be reckoned with. After a hard fight with cancer, the actress is bouncing back at life with a smile. The actress has been vocal about her battle and inspires her admirers with the sheer amount of positivity she maintains. On Monday, she posted a video of her undergoing aqua-therapy - a training session where she performs exercises in water. She wrote that the session is tough for her, but performing the same exercises normally would be even harder for her given her condition.

Sonali Bendre took to Instagram almost a year ago to let her fans know that she had been diagnosed with high-grade cancer and that she was undergoing treatment for it. Over the past year, Sonali has fought her battle with sheer optimism and shared a few moments of her life on Instagram to inspire her fans. Bendre appeared on the cover of Bazaar magazine and show BFFs with Vogue with her best friends Suzanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi. In the video posted by Bendre, we can see the actress performing some strenuous exercises in the water. There are also moments when one can see Bendre wince in pain. But not once do we see her wanting to give up.

The actress wrote that the new normal for her is to not make excuses and to look for solutions. During a recent interview, Bendre talked about how painful cancer treatment was. "Early detection is the most important. Right now the disease is less scary the treatment is actually more frightening and painful. If it were detected early, the cost of treatment would have been less. It would also have been a lesser painful treatment," she said.