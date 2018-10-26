Sonali Bendre raises a toast to 'madness and love' on BFF Sussane Khan's 40th

As we all know, Sonali is currently undergoing treatment for cancer in New York and the actor is lucky to have a bunch of bosom friends who are there to walk with her every step of the mile. Among them is Sussane Khan, with whom Sonali shares of one of the strongest friendships that exist in the industry. Sussane is a thick friend of Sonali's and has been with her through thick and thin making sure that the latter never feels alone. Sussanne, who is the former wife of Hrithik Roshan, rang in her 40th on Friday and BFF Sonali’s heartening birthday post proves that nothing else could have made Sussane’s day better!

Raising a toast to their friendship and ‘all their shenanigans’ committed together, Sonali, in a much endearing post, wrote that they feel more like kids as each year passes while witnessing their own children growing up. She also attached an adorable selfie which sees her spending some quality time with Sussane and the latter’s son.

Sonali is an active member on social media and often shares pictures of herself with Sussane and Swades actor Gayatri Joshi. On Friendships’ Day, the Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara actor shared a picture of the trio posing on a New York street with Sonali sporting a bald look.

We wish you a very happy birthday, Sussane!