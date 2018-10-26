image
Friday, October 26th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Sonali Bendre raises a toast to 'madness and love' on BFF Sussane Khan's 40th

Bollywood

Sonali Bendre raises a toast to 'madness and love' on BFF Sussane Khan's 40th

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   October 26 2018, 7.11 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentGayatri JoshiHrithik RoshanOnce Upon A Time In Mumbai DobaaraSonali Bendresussane khanSwades
next#MeToo: Mumbai court dismisses Alok Nath's plea
ALSO READ

Ayushmann Khurrana’s subtle, everyday heroism is his winning mantra

Karwa Chauth 2018 Special: How about Virat Kohli and Anand Ahuja too fast for their brides!

Royal couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan shine at Baazaar screening!