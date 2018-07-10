Sonali Bendre shares an inspiring note on her struggle with cancer

Last week, actress Sonali Bendre shared disturbing news of her being diagnosed with a high grade form of cancer. She shared the most heart-wrenching post in which she penned how the illness hit her, all of a sudden. For the first time since the announcement of the news, the actress has shared another post that describes her trying times with cancer and how she is taking each day as it comes.

The Love you Hamesha actress is currently undergoing treatment in New York. She thanked her loved ones for standing by her side through the difficult moment of her life. Several messages and well wishes have been pouring her way even as she begins treatment.

She speaks of maintaining a positive outlook throughout and trust us, we haven’t seen a soul so inspiring as hers in recent times. Battling with a life-threatening disease, the actress continues to wear her smile behind her sorrow and send out messages to all those battling with cancer to stay strong.

Truly, she embodies the right spirit of strength. We wish and pray for her speedy recovery.