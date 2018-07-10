Sonali Bendre shares an inspiring note on her struggle with cancer

Last week, actress Sonali Bendre shared disturbing news of her being diagnosed with a high grade form of cancer. She shared the most heart-wrenching post in which she penned how the illness hit her, all of a sudden. For the first time since the announcement of the news, the actress has shared another post that describes her trying times with cancer and how she is taking each day as it comes.
In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, “We don't even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome.” The outpouring of love I’ve received in the last few days has been so overwhelming… and I’m especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones. Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I’m not alone. Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I’m taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I’m trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook... literally #SwitchOnTheSunshine - it’s my way of dealing with this. Sharing my journey is also part of this process... I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you’re going through. 🤞🌞
The Love you Hamesha actress is currently undergoing treatment in New York. She thanked her loved ones for standing by her side through the difficult moment of her life. Several messages and well wishes have been pouring her way even as she begins treatment.
She speaks of maintaining a positive outlook throughout and trust us, we haven’t seen a soul so inspiring as hers in recent times. Battling with a life-threatening disease, the actress continues to wear her smile behind her sorrow and send out messages to all those battling with cancer to stay strong.Truly, she embodies the right spirit of strength. We wish and pray for her speedy recovery.