Bollywood Sonali Bendre spends her ‘normal day’ with Hrithik Roshan and family! Divya Ramnani March 18 2019, 9.07 am March 18 2019, 9.07 am

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre has proved to be an inspiration for many, all thanks to her courageous battle against disease as deadly as cancer. After spending months in New York for her treatment, the actor is back to the bay. Right from giving some of the most motivational speeches to spending quality time with family and friends, Sonali is leaving no stone unturned to make her each day a special one. We recently spotted the actor having a gala time with her family, on a weekend brunch. Sonali was accompanied by good friend and actor Hrithik Roshan along with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their sons.

Sonali took to her social media and shared a happy picture of her squad. In the picture, we could see Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Hrehaan Roshan, Hridhaan Roshan, Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl and Ranveer Behl striking a pose as they were all smiles. Everyone was sporting their casual best looks. In her caption, Sonali asserted her week’s journey with utmost positivity. She mentioned about how she attended a wedding last and then had to be hospitalised for her treatment.

It was last year in July when Sonali broke the news of her being diagnosed with high-grade metastatic cancer. The actor underwent her treatment till December and was back in India by 2019. Ever since then, Sonali has made a laudable recovery and her public appearances serve as evidence. You are an inspiration to millions, so happy to see you back, Sonali!