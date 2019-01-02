Sonali Bendre's birthday was a beautiful one, inside pictures are proof!

Sonali Bendre has been exceptionally strong over the past few months. We all know that she is battling cancer and like a true hero, she is bracing this storm. She had been in New York undergoing her treatment, but a few days back, she touched down Mumbai to spend some time with her family and friends. It was her birthday yesterday, and her closest friends made sure to make it special for her. Stars like Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kunal Kapoor, Naina Bachchan and many more attended her intimate birthday bash. And going by the pictures, one can say that Sonali had a very gorgeous and eventful birthday.

Her bestie, Sussanne Khan took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the bash in which we see Sonali smiling from ear-to-ear. Wearing shimmering outfits, Sonali did not shy away from showing off her bald look, as she did not cover it with a wig. Her husband Goldie Behl made sure that the actress received the best birthday bash ever.

More power to you Sonali. Keep smiling like this always, it brightens up our day. Moreover, it is a boon to have friends like Sussanne Khan, Gayatri Oberoi and others. We remember how these beautiful ladies reached New York to give Sonali a company when she was undergoing her treatment. With such 'pretty souls' around, Sonali will bounce back stronger, we know.