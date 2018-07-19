Sonali Bendre's cancer revelation to her son could have been just reported, but we want to say THIS

The brave Sonali Bendre has been sharing every detail about her fight against cancer. A fight that she is determined to win. From the announcement to the chopping of her lovely locks, Sonali shared it all. Leaving nothing for the ruthless social media to imagine. But just as we were coming to terms with the reality of it all, Bendre shared another detail. She has finally told her 12-year-old about her situation. Broke our heart … all over again. We tried and failed to interpret her words on Instagram. Perhaps that’s how it was meant to be. Over to the mother then and her words for her little brave-heart.
From the moment he was born 12 years, 11 months and 8 days ago, my amazing @rockbehl took ownership of my heart. From then on, his happiness and wellbeing have been the centre of anything @goldiebehl and I ever did. And so, when the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him. As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We’ve always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn’t going to be different. He took the news so maturely… and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do! I believe that it’s imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for. It’s important to spend time with them and include them, rather than make them wait on the side-lines, not being told yet instinctively knowing everything. In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite. I’m spending time with Ranveer right now, while he’s on summer vacation. His madness and shenanigans help me #SwitchOnTheSunshine. And today, we derive strength from each other #OneDayAtATime
But we will not be sad or soppy by looking at the brave woman in this picture. Instead, we will go back and witness all the times when Sonali and her son created ultimate moments of mother-son love.
