Sonali Bendre's new look is a pocketful of sunshine, courtsey Priyanka Chopra

The day Sonali Bendre revealed to the world of her battle with cancer, many hearts were broken. Nevertheless, the actress treaded on the precarious path ahead, with that beautiful smile of hers. Be it penning down a message for her son, to strengthen him, or to let go of those gorgeous tresses with her head held high, she did it all and never let herself falter. She is turning out to be an inspiration for all those who are battling the deadly C. Now, Sonali has embraced a new look and is no less than sunshine herself. And guess whom she has credited her new look to? Priyanka Chopra!

You have to give it to Sonali for being so full of zeal. And she looks beautiful in this look of hers too. The wig definitely suits her. Indeed, vanity is a jewel with a different definition for every person, and a sin or not, it is adorned with an attitude.

Sonali's last post was also a video, which she posted for her son Ranveer who entered into his teens. This was the first time the actress was not with him on his birthday, as she is currently in New York undergoing treatment.

We can only say, "Dear Sonali, every post and every step of yours is an inspiration for everyone who thinks life is a low phase. You are a pocketful of sunshine, and may you come through this victorious."