Sonali Bendre's new look is a pocketful of sunshine, courtsey Priyanka Chopra

The day Sonali Bendre revealed to the world of her battle with cancer, many hearts were broken. Nevertheless, the actress treaded on the precarious path ahead, with that beautiful smile of hers. Be it penning down a message for her son, to strengthen him, or to let go of those gorgeous tresses with her head held high, she did it all and never let herself falter. She is turning out to be an inspiration for all those who are battling the deadly C. Now, Sonali has embraced a new look and is no less than sunshine herself. And guess whom she has credited her new look to? Priyanka Chopra!
"Vanity is my favourite sin." - Al Pacino Well, it might not be my all-time favourite sin (that would be gluttony 😋), but who doesn't like looking good? The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us... A little vanity here and there does no one any harm. It's important to do what makes you happy, even if it's something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick, high heels.... All that white noise doesn't make a difference in the larger picture. No one can tell you what's right or wrong for you. When I was testing out the wigs, I had a brief moment of self-doubt... "Am I vain for wanting to look good?" As part of the entertainment industry, you're always expected to look good... Maybe that has been ingrained in me? But then I gave it a thought and I realized I like looking good for me. If I'm in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will. Only you know what would make you feel good, and what works best for you. So take every opportunity you can to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #OneDayAtATime 🙏🌞 Thank you @priyankachopra for connecting me with the amazing @bokheehair, who created my new look.
You have to give it to Sonali for being so full of zeal. And she looks beautiful in this look of hers too. The wig definitely suits her. Indeed, vanity is a jewel with a different definition for every person, and a sin or not, it is adorned with an attitude.
Sonali's last post was also a video, which she posted for her son Ranveer who entered into his teens. This was the first time the actress was not with him on his birthday, as she is currently in New York undergoing treatment.
Ranveeeeer! My sun, my moon, my stars, my sky... Okay, maybe I'm being a bit melodramatic, but your 13th birthday deserves this. Wow, you're a teenager now... Will need some time to wrap my head around that fact. I can't tell you enough how proud I am of you... Your wit, your humour, your strength, your kindness, and even your mischief. Happy happy birthday, my not-so-little one. It's the first one that we're not together... I miss you terribly. Lots and lots of love always and forever.... biiiiig hug! @rockbehl
We can only say, "Dear Sonali, every post and every step of yours is an inspiration for everyone who thinks life is a low phase. You are a pocketful of sunshine, and may you come through this victorious."