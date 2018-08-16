Sonali Bendre's son Ranveer expresses gratitude for support

Like a true warrior, Sonali Bendre is fighting her battle with cancer. The actress is currently in the US undergoing treatment with her family and friends by her side. Last month, the actress had written a very emotional post on Instagram about how her son, Ranveer, reacted to the news of her being diagnosed with cancer. She had stated that Ranveer became a source of strength and positivity for her.

Recently, Sonali’s son took to Instagram to thank everyone for being so supportive. His words will surely touch your hearts.

Well, that’s quite a mature one for a 13-year-old. But as we say, situations teach us to be tough, Ranveer too is putting up a very brave stance helping his mother fight her illness.

A few days ago, it was Ranveer’s 13birthday and Sonali had posted a video to wish her son a very Happy Birthday. It was for the first in 13 years when the actress was not with her son on his birthday.

It was earlier in July this year when Sonali had announced that she has been diagnosed with cancer. Well, she has surely become an inspiration for others as she has taken this situation very positively. She has been posting pictures on Instagram giving an update to her fan about her health. She has gone bald because of treatments, but she still happily poses for a picture. A tough champ, indeed! More power to you lady.