Sonali Bendre's son Ranveer expresses gratitude for support

Like a true warrior, Sonali Bendre is fighting her battle with cancer. The actress is currently in the US undergoing treatment with her family and friends by her side. Last month, the actress had written a very emotional post on Instagram about how her son, Ranveer, reacted to the news of her being diagnosed with cancer. She had stated that Ranveer became a source of strength and positivity for her.
Recently, Sonali’s son took to Instagram to thank everyone for being so supportive. His words will surely touch your hearts.
From the moment he was born 12 years, 11 months and 8 days ago, my amazing @rockbehl took ownership of my heart. From then on, his happiness and wellbeing have been the centre of anything @goldiebehl and I ever did. And so, when the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him. As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We’ve always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn’t going to be different. He took the news so maturely… and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do! I believe that it’s imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for. It’s important to spend time with them and include them, rather than make them wait on the side-lines, not being told yet instinctively knowing everything. In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite. I’m spending time with Ranveer right now, while he’s on summer vacation. His madness and shenanigans help me #SwitchOnTheSunshine. And today, we derive strength from each other #OneDayAtATime
U all have created a ring of light all around me. . . . . Thanks too everyone for all the support you all have given me.
Well, that’s quite a mature one for a 13-year-old. But as we say, situations teach us to be tough, Ranveer too is putting up a very brave stance helping his mother fight her illness.A few days ago, it was Ranveer’s 13th birthday and Sonali had posted a video to wish her son a very Happy Birthday. It was for the first in 13 years when the actress was not with her son on his birthday.
It was earlier in July this year when Sonali had announced that she has been diagnosed with cancer. Well, she has surely become an inspiration for others as she has taken this situation very positively. She has been posting pictures on Instagram giving an update to her fan about her health. She has gone bald because of treatments, but she still happily poses for a picture. A tough champ, indeed! More power to you lady.
Ranveeeeer! My sun, my moon, my stars, my sky... Okay, maybe I'm being a bit melodramatic, but your 13th birthday deserves this. Wow, you're a teenager now... Will need some time to wrap my head around that fact. I can't tell you enough how proud I am of you... Your wit, your humour, your strength, your kindness, and even your mischief. Happy happy birthday, my not-so-little one. It's the first one that we're not together... I miss you terribly. Lots and lots of love always and forever.... biiiiig hug! @rockbehl