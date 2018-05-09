Sonam Kapoor wedding: Before and after the photo op

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had a quiet wedding attended only by close friends and family. But as the day began drawing to a close, and it was time for the post-wedding party, Bollywood’s biggest and best started pouring in. The entire industry turned up and it included the likes of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar…you name it and they were there!

Everyone was decked up in their Sunday best as they walked in for the party. As we had reported earlier, the dress code for the event was Indian or western formals. Anyone keeping a lookout on social media for sneak peeks at the event could’ve sworn that everyone at the party was dressed to kill. We had paparazzi posted at the location and they got their hands on some cool footages of the event.

Once the party started, it was up to Bollywood to pick things up. While Salman was not spotted arriving at the wedding, Bhai made sure he was there for the party to spice things up. We already knew Karan Johar would perform to some chartbusters while the younger ones from the Kapoor clan shook their legs to Swag Se Swagat. Perhaps the best moment of the night was when the trio of Shah Rukh, Salman and Anil brought back memories of the roaring 90s with a joint performance.

But as the party rolled on and our stars were deep in the revelry, they seemed to have forgotten that there were cameras all over. People present at the party had their phones out capturing the moments. It was Sonam’s wedding after all and Bollywood wanted to party, fashion be damned! Coats missing, jackets off, shirts half open…B-town simply didn’t know how to stop!

Needless to say, after watching the videos, you’d agree that #SonamKiShaadi was fun, glamorous and an exciting event.