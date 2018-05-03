Sonam is doing to all the right things as she preps for her wedding

The Kapoor and Ahuja families recently announced the wedding of Sonam Kapoor with her entrepreneur boyfriend Anand Ahuja on May 8. Activity on social media suggests that preparations are on in full swing at the Kapoor residence. The details of the wedding schedule are also now public with the e-invitation suggesting two busy days of celebrations. But every bride needs to look her best on her wedding day and Sonam is doing everything to work towards it. The actress is taking time off her busy schedule to pamper herself before getting into her bridal attire.

Sonam Kapoor has been frequently posting images on Instagram in between her make-up sessions. Here’s one of her pouting with a face pack on. Though the actress hasn’t posted anything directly relevant to the wedding as yet, the pictures show the excitement of the Neerja star’s big fat day, which is just around the corner.

The activity around her house too is at a peak. Her mother, Sunita Kapoor has personally overseen to the decorations around her house even as visits from her friends and family have increased significantly.

Sonam’s wedding invitation details out what her big day is going to look like. The Mehendi ceremony will take place on May 7 at 4 pm, at Sunteck, Signature Island in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The wedding will take place at 11 am on May 8 while the reception will take place in the evening on the same day.

Wedding preps have not stopped Sonam from staying away from work. The makers of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding released the song titled Tareefan on Wednesday, the actor with the other leading ladies namely Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. The peppy number is choreographed by Farah Khan and rapped by Badshah. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is co-produced by Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi. The film is all set to release June 1st.