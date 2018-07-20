Sonam Kapoor amazes us as a dreamy bride in her latest photoshoot!

If there is one Bollywood actress who can bring the house down with her fashion game, it has to be Sonam Kapoor.After a lot of hullabaloos, Sonam finally made it official as she tied the knot with her longtime beau, Anand Ahuja. With the entire industry in attendance, Sonam and Anand went on to give couple goals for every couple out there. After a dreamy wedding, Sonam took off for the Cannes Film Festival and we went gaga over how she slayed it on the red carpet. Keeping trends at bay, Sonam's keen eye and understanding of fashion has not only revolutionalised fashion industry here, but for aspiring fashionistas too.
It's finally here!!! The 5th Anniversary Issue of Khush Magazine is out now. It was an absolute pleasure working with the entire Khush team. Special shoutout to Shehlaa Khan for this amazing lehenga, you always make me look so pretty! 😘 #EverydayPhenomenal💫 @khushmag @anandahuja • Editor-in-chief @sonia_ullah Creative Director @mannisahota Fashion Editor @vikas_r Photography: @michaelsheller Wardrobe: @shehlaakhan Necklace: @sandookgems Makeup: @gangamakeup Hair: @aamirnaveedhair Henna: @ck_creatives
While we love everything about her bridal trousseau, Sonam recently featured on the cover of a UK-based Khush Magazine and we just couldn't get enough of her fairytale look. Donned in Shehlaa Khan's collection, Sonam is a sight to behold. Check these stunning photos below. These take you in some other world.
On the cover, we see the actress in an enviable bridal glow, a fresh makeup look which basically features purple eyelids, a peachy pink lip, and a bronze blush along with a side-swept hair. Sonam wears an ethereal silver hand-painted lehenga adorned with sequins and thread embroidery appliqué. Blissful!
Surely a glance at the photo shoot and we affirm that no does fashion better than Sonam Kapoor!
