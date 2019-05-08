Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja anniversary: Throwback pictures from the couple's wedding day!

Rushabh Dhruv May 08 2019, 4.05 pm May 08 2019, 4.05 pm

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja played peek-a-boo with the paps and remained tight-lipped about their relationship for quite a long time. The curtains were finally lifted when the two tied the knot in a true blue big, fat Punjabi wedding, on May 7th and 8th 2018. Everything about their wedding brought a smile to our faces, from the crazy cousins to the bride who smiled. So deep in love was she, the groom just could not take his eyes off the love of his life. Without a second thought, their wedding was quite simple but one of the most talked about celebrity shaadi.

On Wednesday, (May 8, 2019), Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrate their first wedding anniversary and on this special day, let's revisit their wedding pictures which prove how their match is made in heaven. Since we're talking about Sonam's wedding, how can we miss the fashion part? Sonam, who is known for her bold fashion choices had opted for numerous looks during her wedding and reception. Not just one, but the Neerja actor wore a number of designers including Abu-Jani and Sandeep Khosla and Anamika Khanna for her wedding ceremonies and reception.

Have a look at a few of photos straight from Sonam and Anand's wedding:

Ace designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla also shared a few wedding pictures on their official Instagram handle which showed Sonam Kapoor looking stunning in a white and golden embroidered lehenga. *majestic*

Aren't these two absolutely stunning together? The wedding was surely what dreams are made of. And it turned out to be quite lucky for Sonam, as her film Veere Di Wedding which was her first release post the wedding, turned out to be a superhit, and also stirred multiple conversations.

Anyways, happy first marriage anniversary to the couple!