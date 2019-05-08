Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja anniversary: Throwback pictures from the couple's wedding day!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja played peek-a-boo with the paps and remained tight-lipped about their relationship for quite a long time. The curtains were finally lifted when the two tied the knot in a true blue big, fat Punjabi wedding, on May 7th and 8th 2018. Everything about their wedding brought a smile to our faces, from the crazy cousins to the bride who smiled. So deep in love was she, the groom just could not take his eyes off the love of his life. Without a second thought, their wedding was quite simple but one of the most talked about celebrity shaadi.
On Wednesday, (May 8, 2019), Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrate their first wedding anniversary and on this special day, let's revisit their wedding pictures which prove how their match is made in heaven. Since we're talking about Sonam's wedding, how can we miss the fashion part? Sonam, who is known for her bold fashion choices had opted for numerous looks during her wedding and reception. Not just one, but the Neerja actor wore a number of designers including Abu-Jani and Sandeep Khosla and Anamika Khanna for her wedding ceremonies and reception.
Have a look at a few of photos straight from Sonam and Anand's wedding:
View this post on Instagram
💫 #EverydayPhenomenal
A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on
View this post on Instagram
Anand & I would like to thank everyone who made our wedding the most magical 2 days of our lives. We would like to take a moment to thank each and every one of you who made this day special & here's a few people who deserve a special mention: @ranipinklove for creating the perfect fairy tale wedding! @wedniksha I don’t think we could have pulled this off without you! Thank you for pushing through and making this dream, reality. @jomalonelondon for creating the most beautiful atmosphere! @reelsandframes for capturing our most treasured memories and being our wedding photographers and to @signe_vilstrup @taras84 @thehouseofpixels we can’t wait for the stupendous pictures you took of Anand & I! A special shout out to @BellezaJewels @fizzygoblet @isharya @andmystories_in @teacultureoftheworld for creating beautiful mementos for my nearest and dearest @namratasoni @artinayar @bbhiral @alpakhimani @mallika_bhat @rohit_bhatkar for transforming Anand and me into the best versions of ourselves! @abujanisandeepkhosla @anamikakhanna.in @anuradhavakil @raghavendra.rathore @masabagupta @rajeshpratapsinghworks @jimmychoo @shehlaakhan you are all some of the most talented people I know & my wedding could never have been what it was without your inspired garments. @kapoor.sunita & @amrapalijewels for creating special pieces for Anand and I that will become heirlooms that we can pass on to our children! Special mention @vani2790 @chandiniw @manishamelwani @abhilashatd for styling! @marut_sikka @poojadhingra & @indianaccent you served up a storm! Thank you to the brilliant team at the @theleela @sunteckrealty for the awesome venue @theweddingbartenders for keeping guests in high spirits @anaitashroffadajania @priyanka86 & Divya @vogueindia you guys are so supportive @vandana_weddingplanner for helping with the rituals @ravishkapoorinvitations for fabulous invitations @media.raindrop for always being there The Indian Media thank you for respecting our privacy & celebrating with us & covering us with such positivity & warmth Mumbai Police for all the support Dome Security you guys were on point at all times!
A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on
Ace designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla also shared a few wedding pictures on their official Instagram handle which showed Sonam Kapoor looking stunning in a white and golden embroidered lehenga. *majestic*
View this post on Instagram
MAGICAL MAJESTY This breathtaking ensemble took multiple teams of artisans Eighteen months to complete. #sonamkapoor #everydayphenomenal #sonamkishaddi #AJSK #abujanisandeepkhosla #AbuJani #SandeepKhosla #AbuSandeep #FashionCouture #IndianWear #indiancouture #gorgeous #indianwear #fashiondesigners #indianwedding
A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla) on
View this post on Instagram
JODI MOST HASEEN! @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture. #abujanisandeepkhosla #AJSK #AJSKMan #everydayphenomenal #sonamkishaddi #sonamkapoor #AnandAhuja #indianwedding #couplegoals #indianwear #FashionCouture #instapic #InstaStyle #instafashion #instadiva #instacouple
A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla) on
View this post on Instagram
This journey that we began many years ago, remember our first show together... upto today... known you not just as beautiful but a beautiful person. It feels special to be a part of your life Sonam, wish the both of you extreme happiness and love❤ @sonamkapoor @anandahuja #SonamKapoor #AnandAhuja #SonamKiShaadi #AnamikaKhanna
A post shared by Anamika Khanna (@anamikakhanna.in) on
Aren't these two absolutely stunning together? The wedding was surely what dreams are made of. And it turned out to be quite lucky for Sonam, as her film Veere Di Wedding which was her first release post the wedding, turned out to be a superhit, and also stirred multiple conversations.
Anyways, happy first marriage anniversary to the couple!