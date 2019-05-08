Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja first anniversary: Not selfies but shoefies are the highlight of the day!

Ranjini Maitra May 08 2019, 9.07 am May 08 2019, 9.07 am

Exactly a year ago, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's phenomenal romance became #EverydayPhenomenal as they took their relationship one step ahead and became man and wife. On Wednesday, as they celebrate their first anniversary, Anand is cherishing one year of bliss, his gorgeous wife and also all those cool (and often lavish) shoes they shopped for, together. After all, who doesn't know about their obsession for shoes?

On his Instagram account, Anand shared a bunch of shoefies! (Not to be confused with selfies.) Some of these, we have already seen on their Instagram stories before. It was accompanied by a super sweet, long note which he wrote for the darling wifey. "I could tell you exactly where we were and what we were feeling at the time I took these," Anand writes, thanking Sonam for being his life partner, his best friend and that one person who pushes him towards betterment always.

Sonam and Anand, who dated for a couple of years before they decided to tie the knot, have been rocking it professionally as well. Sonam, along with sister Rhea Kapoor, owns the clothing lineup Rheson while Anand runs Bhane, an apparel brand for both men and women. However, the fashionista of Bollywood has lent unconditional support to not just Bhane but all of Anand's business ventures. She was recently present at the Delhi store launch of VegNonVeg, a multi-brand sneaker store owned by Anand. Now, isn't that like an ideal couple?

Happy anniversary, you two. May your everyday phenomenal keep you content!