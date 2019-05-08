  3. Bollywood
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja first anniversary: Not selfies but shoefies are the highlight of the day!

Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja first anniversary: Not selfies but shoefies are the highlight of the day!

On his first wedding anniversary with wife Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja had a bunch of shoefies to share!

back
#EverydayPhenomenalanand ahujaBhaneRhesonSonam KapoorSonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja AnniversaryVegNonVeg
nextSonu Sood to play the role of Pullela Gopichand in PV Sindhu biopic

within