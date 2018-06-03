Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Karan Johar and others have a great Saturday night. View Pics!

Saturday night witnessed one grand bash by Natasha Poonawala. She hosted the same at her residence in the honour of her bestie Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja. It was a grand bash and was attended by many top B-Town celebs. Of course Sonam and Anand made their presence felt and looked amazing at the bash. Apparently, Natasha couldn’t throw the party earlier due to Sonam’s prior commitments. However, as soon as the actress was free from the promotions of Veere Di Wedding, this party was organised.

Well, of course Sonam and Anand were the centre of attraction. While Sonam looked gorgeous, Anand surely stole our hearts with his cute smile.

Karan Johar and Karisma Kapoor were the party stunners in their black attires. They totally gave us weekend vibes.

Sonam's parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor also attended the party.

Sonam’s siblings Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor also made their presence felt at the bash.

Sonam’s very good friend Jacqueline Fernandez was also at the party.

Kunal Rawal, Masaba Gupta and Mohit Marwah too were on the guest list at the bash.

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Shakeel Ladak and Arpita Khan Sharma were dressed to kill at the party.