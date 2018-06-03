Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja clicked at airport. Are they heading for a mini-honeymoon?

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018. After their wedding, Sonam flew down to Cannes and once she was back from the film festival, the actress kickstarted the promotions of Veere Di Wedding. In a nutshell, the couple didn't really get the time to think about the H word.

While talking about going for a honeymoon, Sonam had stated that they will be going for it either in October-end or in November. However, looks like as Veere Di Wedding has released and is receiving a great response, Sonam and Anand have decided to go for a mini-honeymoon.

The two were recently clicked at the airport and looking at their pictures we can say that they are one of the most adorable couples we have in Bollywood.

Sonam and Anand walked hand-in-hand and even shared some romantic glances through eyes. Their pictures look directly out from a Yash Raj romantic movie.

Sonam, who is known for her amazing outfits, opted to wear a simple yet elegant Punjabi suit for her this airport outing. And, she looked damn pretty.

Reportedly, the two were supposed to fly down to Greece for their wedding but Sonam had told Mumbai Mirror, "We will go on our honeymoon by October-end or November. We want to go someplace warm, but haven't finalised the destination yet."

Look at these two. The word adorable falls short here. Hearts and kisses for you. <3